RPF, GRP, BSF begin joint patrols along Indo-Bangla border

The Railway Protection Force of the Northeast Frontier Railway has launched joint patrols in coordination with the Government Railway Police and the Border Security Force to bolster security along the India-Bangladesh border.

The move aims to protect vital railway infrastructure and enhance surveillance in sensitive zones where railway tracks run close to the international boundary.

Advertisement

Officials from NFR said that the patrolling operation spans several divisions across the zone, particularly those bordering Bangladesh.

Advertisement

These teams are responsible for monitoring vulnerable railway stretches to deter sabotage, unauthorized intrusions, and threats to passenger safety.

They are also tasked with assessing the functionality of railway safety systems and ensuring that real-time response mechanisms are fully operational.

This joint operation comes in the wake of rising concerns over illegal cross-border movements.

Following the political shift in Bangladesh last year—marked by the fall of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government—Indian security agencies have reported a surge in unauthorized entries by Bangladeshi nationals.

Several arrests have been made in recent months at railway stations situated in proximity to the border, highlighting the urgent need for coordinated vigilance.

The India-Bangladesh border, stretching over 4,096 km, is the longest international boundary India shares with any country.

In the northeastern states, including Assam and Tripura, the border has often been exploited for illegal migration, smuggling, and infiltration—posing both security and demographic challenges. Railway routes in these areas serve as potential conduits for such unauthorized movements, making them strategic points of concern.

NFR officials emphasized that this intensified patrolling initiative is not just a short-term measure but part of a broader strategy to integrate railway security within the national security framework.