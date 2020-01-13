In a bizarre incident, a Railway Protection Force constable in Mumbai allegedly raped a male taxi-driver for reportedly refusing to give him a ride to the red-light area, told police on Monday.

The incident is of Sunday evening when a taxi driver was relaxing on a bench at the P D’Mello Road, near the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

The accused RPF constable was identified as Amit Dhankad, who approached the taxi driver and asked for a ride to one of the prostitution dens in the Grant Road area in Mumbai.

When the taxi driver refused to give a ride to the constable, he brutally assaulted him and dragged him to a corner in the railway premises and had unnatural sex with him.

Police told that the accused constable later left the taxi driver decamped with his money, taxi keys and other belongings.

A complaint was registered by the taxi driver following which a team of MRA Marg Police reached the spot and subsequently arrested Dhankad on Monday under various sections of IPC.

Taking the cognizance of the incident, the RPF suspended Dhankad from his duties and further investigations are underway.