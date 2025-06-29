RPF busts gang of train dacoits in Odisha

The Detective Wing of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Sunday apprehended six members of a criminal gang at the Coaching Complex in Puri during the ongoing ‘Operation Yatri Suraksha’.

The group was intercepted while conspiring to commit dacoity on night-running trains operating between the Khurda Road-Puri section.

Advertisement

Upon interception and subsequent search, the RPF team recovered 23 stolen mobile handsets, Rs 24,500 in cash, and other incriminating articles valued at over Rs 7 lakh.

Advertisement

During preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed to multiple incidents of mobile phone theft from passengers at railway stations and platforms. They also admitted to actively planning a dacoity on passenger trains.

The operation marks a significant step towards ensuring passenger safety and reinforces the Railway Protection Force’s ongoing commitment to securing railway premises and train operations.