Row over New Liquor Policy: BJP Slams, Congress Defends

A fresh round of allegations and counter-allegations has erupted over Jharkhand’s new liquor policy.

BJP State President and Leader of the Opposition Babulal Marandi has levelled serious accusations against the Hemant Soren-led government, while the Congress has dismissed his charges as “baseless and misleading,” calling the policy a move toward transparency and revenue reform.

At a press conference, Babulal Marandi alleged that the government had designed the policy to “benefit select favourites” and promote a “legalised liquor mafia raj.”

He claimed this was the third such attempt under the Soren government, while probes into previous scandals were still ongoing. “Investigations into the earlier scams are yet to be completed, and now this third move is aimed at rewarding loyalists under the guise of reforms,” said Marandi.

According to him, the policy allows a single entity to operate up to 140 retail liquor shops across the state, provided they bid for multiple clusters—each comprising four outlets.

He warned that this would lead to market monopolisation by a few powerful companies operating through different firms and fronts, thereby marginalising small traders, youth, and rural applicants.

Marandi called for a review of the license allocation system and recommended a “one person, one shop” model. He also demanded proportional distribution of licenses in different areas based on population and proposed reservations for rural women involved in traditional liquor brewing to ensure inclusive economic participation.

In a strong rebuttal, Congress spokesperson Rishikesh Singh termed Marandi’s statements “politically motivated” and “a defence of the old contractor-middleman nexus.”

He said the new policy had dismantled entrenched monopolies and brought liquor distribution under stricter government control, leading to increased transparency and higher revenues.

“Babulal Marandi is not raising issues of public interest but is speaking for those whose vested interests have been hurt. Since the new system was implemented, state revenue from liquor sales has risen from ₹1,500 crore to over ₹3,000 crore—this clearly shows that leakages have been plugged,” Singh said.

He also questioned the BJP’s stand on prohibition, pointing out that BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana have not enforced liquor bans despite similar social concerns.

“Their moral stance is limited to opposition benches. In power, they promote the very trade they now oppose,” he added.

The Congress claims the new model has curbed black-marketing and adulteration, and brought greater public accountability in retail liquor operations.

As political tensions rise, observers note that the controversy reflects deeper conflicts over state revenue, social policy, and electoral strategies. With the BJP vowing grassroots-level agitation and the ruling coalition standing firm, the liquor policy is set to remain a flashpoint in Jharkhand’s dynamic political landscape.