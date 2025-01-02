Row over incinerating 337 metric ton toxic waste of Bhopal gas tragedy

Amidst protests of the Opposition Congress that incinerating the 337 metric ton toxic waste of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy at Pithampur near Indore would have long-term adverse effects on people’s health and the environment, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav claimed on Thursday that scientific studies have been carried out and safe technology would be used to incinerate the waste.

He called a hurried press conference at Bhopal today, after protests at Pithampur increased, as the 337 metric ton waste reached Pithampur’s ‘Ramky Enviro’ incineration site early today morning by 12 special container trucks from Bhopal.

Dr Yadav assured that the incineration would not be harmful at all in any sense. The CM averred that politics should not be done over the issue.

On the other hand, MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari claimed that the incineration at Pithampur could lead to adverse health effects on the people in Pithampur and nearby cities and villages and severe damage to the environment could also occur. He said that even the next generation might face more incidents of cancer and other health ailments.

Patwari stated that although the Madhya Pradesh High Court issued directives and a deadline of four weeks to dispose of the waste, the court did not order that the waste be incinerated at Pithampur only.

Patwari also met senior BJP leader and former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan at Indore today to apprise her of the situation and discuss the matter with her.

Both leaders maintained that this is not a political issue but one that directly concerns the well-being of people and the safety of the environment.

Sumitra Mahajan said the waste should be disposed of on the basis of detailed discussions with scientists, and the local people should also be prominently involved in discussions, as it is a question of people’s lives.

“This discussion should also touch upon whether there will be any adverse effect on the environment, land and water sources after the waste is destroyed in Pithampur,” she added.

Jitu Patwari also stressed the need for thoroughly consulting experts in the field and incinerating the waste at Pithampur only if the experts approve of it.

Meanwhile, a group of people led by an organisation took out a protest rally in Pithampur against the arrival of the waste and alleged that its disposal in Pithampur was unsafe to them and environment.

The protesters have called for a Pithampur Bandh on Friday.

Pithampur is an industrial town, which is in Dhar district and just about 30 km from Indore.

Earlier, the 337 metric tons of toxic waste, lying in the union carbide factory for 40 years since the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, was finally removed on Wednesday night and it reached its destination Pithampur for incineration at around 4.30 AM on Thursday.

The waste was transported in 12 special container trucks that had set out on their 250-km journey to Pithampur near Indore through a specially created green corridor at around 9 pm on Wednesday.

The MP High Court on 3 December 2024 had set a four-week deadline to shift the toxic waste from the factory.

According to official figures, about 5500 people were killed and five lakh were injured in the Bhopal Gas Tragedy, which occurred due to the leak of MIC (Methyl Isocyanate) gas from the Union Carbide pesticide factory in Bhopal on the intervening night of December 2 and 3, 1984. It is termed to be one of the world’s worst industrial disasters.