Rohini blast: Suspect seen wearing white T-shirt in CCTV

Delhi Police has taken all the CCTVfootage of the nearby and front market in its possession in connection with the CRPF school blast investigation. According to sources, the explosive material was wrapped in a polythene bag and buried in a pit approximately one foot deep, which was then covered with garbage to avoid detection.

According to some TV and news agency reports, CCTV footage from the area showed a suspect near the blast site the night before the explosion. A man wearing a white T- shirt was seen in the footage from the area near the explosion site, the night before the explosion.

The FIR filed by Delhi Police said that the explosion was caused by an unidentified substance.

On Monday, a CRPF team from the Institute of IED Management, Pune, arrived at the scene to conduct a detailed ground assessment of the explosion site.

The explosion, which occurred close to the school boundary yesterday, had caused damage to the wall, nearby shops, and surrounding structures.

According to the FIR filed by the Delhi Police, the blast left a hole in the school’s boundary wall, shattered window panes, and damaged signboards of shops opposite the school.

During the initial inspection, a suspicious white powder was discovered near the explosion site.

Senior police officers, along with teams from various specialised units including the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) Rohini, Bomb Disposal Team, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), National Security Guard (NSG), and SWAT, had arrived at the scene to assess the situation.

The incident is being treated as a case of an explosion caused by an unidentified explosive substance, with a case registered under Section 326(g) BNS, Section 3 of the Explosive Substances Act, and Section 4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, the FIR mentioned.

Officials from the Institute of IED Management, Pune, affiliated with the CRPF, have conducted a detailed ground assessment to analyse the explosion’s mechanics.

In addition to this, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Delhi Police’s Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) are also working to uncover more details about the explosion.