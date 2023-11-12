Road-cum-Rail bridge in Rajahmundry should be preserved: YSRCP MP Margani Bharat

YSR Congress Party MP from Andhra Pradesh’s Rajahmundry Margani Bharat Ram said that there is a need to preserve the road-cum-rail bridge which has been the backbone of Rajahmundry city for decades.

Last month, traffic on the bridge was restricted due to repairs for fifteen days. As the repair work was completed, the authorities allowed the movement of vehicles from Saturday.

Speaking on this, MP Bharat said that there were restrictions on heavy-weight motor vehicles on the bridge, but due to the arbitrary traffic of vehicles, the bridge has come to a state of deterioration.

“This road-cum-rail bridge in Rajahmundry is the second-largest bridge not only in India but also in the world. Now, the road is completely damaged. At present, the old road on the bridge has been completely removed and a new 38 mm layer has been laid as standard,” MP Bharat said.

He said that a stainless steel railing was placed, and added that lighting and other works have to be taken up, to give the bridge a new look.

The MP said that the authorities have been instructed to take steps to ensure that only lightweight vehicles such as ordinary services of RTC, two and three-wheeler vehicles and cars are allowed to pass and have also spoken to the collector. Apart from this, there is a need for another new bridge over the Godavari River, he added.

MP Bharat further said that he had taken it to the notice of the Central Railway Department and that the matter is under consideration.

He said that there are chances of more speed trains through the bridge like Vande Bharat in the coming days. “There are chances of laying the third line and fourth line as well. Visakha-Vijayawada’s third line has been sanctioned, while the third line has already started from Gudur to Nellore,” he added.

MP Bharat expressed hope that the long dream of the Godavari districts is a new bridge on the Godavari river and that there are chances of it being fulfilled soon.