‘RJD to welcome NDA report card, but it should be honest’

The RJD will welcome a report card of the NDA government’s achievements of the past 20 years but it should be honest. However, the NDA has, so far, been misleading the people by creating a wrong perception about the RJD through deception and propaganda.

Bihar RJD spokesperson Chittaranjan Gagan made this observation on Thursday while reacting to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s announcement in the Bihar Legislative Council on Wednesday to present a report on the situation in Bihar before and after 2005.

Advertisement

The RJD spokesperson expressed the hope that the government would be honest in giving comparative details of the situation in Bihar till 1990, the state’s development from 1990-2005 and the growth story under Nitish Kumar since 2005.

Advertisement

“The government’s report should be based on facts and should carry the necessary data so that no one would doubt its authenticity. A fact-based report would also help the people of Bihar know who is lying. So far, the NDA has been misleading the people and taking advantage by creating a wrong perception about RJD only on the basis of deception and propaganda.”