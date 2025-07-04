RJD national executive rejects EC’s voter list revision in Bihar

He described it as a plot to disenfranchise the poor, Dalits, extremely backward castes, backward castes, scheduled tribes, and minorities. The National Executive meeting was a significant step towards strengthening RJD unity, and consolidating Tejashwi’s position as leader.

It was further established as the National Executive Committee announced that Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav will be solely responsible for all major decisions concerning the upcoming assembly elections.

Though this decision will be formally ratified at the National Council meeting in Patna on Saturday, it is seen as a significant political move ahead of the Bihar assembly elections.

Earlier, addressing the meeting, RJD National President Lalu Prasad Yadav also highlighted Tejashwi Yadav’s remarkable achievements during his 17 months as Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, citing them as a model for future progress.

He also stated that the people of Bihar are ready for change. Rallying party workers, he called for a stronger party to defeat the BJP and seize power.

RJD Spokesperson Chittaranjan Gagan said that the meeting was focused on mapping out its election strategy and campaign for the Bihar assembly elections. Several proposals related to political, economic and foreign policy were also presented in the meeting. The proposals approved by the National Executive will be presented for discussion in the National Council meeting on Saturday. After that it will be presented for approval in the open session.