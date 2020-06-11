RJD leader and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday met his father and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav at a paying ward of Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) hospital here and extended birthday greetings.

Tejashwi arrived here on Wednesday night. He extended birthday greetings to his father on behalf of family members and party workers.

“Tejsahwi will cut 73-pound cake on the birthday of Lalu Yadav in Ranchi. Preparation has been made for the celebration,” said Abhya Singh, state president of Jharkhand RJD to reporters.

Lalu Prasad Yadav turned 73 on Thursday.

Lalu Prasad has been convicted in four fodder scam cases and awarded up to 14 years of imprisonment.