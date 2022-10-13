Terming rivers ‘national assets’, Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday directed the officers to make plans for making Yamuna and Ghaggar river in Yamunanagar and Panchkula districts pollution-free.

During a review meeting of the Yamuna Action Plan today, the CM said, “Apart from the guidelines issued by the Central government, we must work tirelessly to create new policies so that the surrounding states adopt similar policies. Apart from this, more work is required in the direction towards re-using treated water as water conservation is a global concern. Water conservation is necessary for the future generation, although Haryana has taken many important steps in this direction”.

Khattar said plans should also be made on a large-scale so that maximum reuse of treated water can be done in sectors like irrigation, thermal power plants, industrial and horticulture. He said Ghaggar and Yamuna are the only two major natural rivers of Haryana and their protection is essential.

“For effective implementation of Yamuna Action Plan, a joint meeting should also be held with the officers of neighboring states adjoining Haryana. Pollution whether it is water pollution or air pollution, the need of the hour is to curb their effect in order to safeguard our environment. Inter-state meetings should also be organised continuously on this subject,” the CM said.