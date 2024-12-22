Rich tributes paid to Ladakhi shepherd who alerted Indian Army in 1999 about Pakistani intrusion in Kargil

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and the Indian Army on Sunday paid rich tributes to shepherd Tashi Namgyal, who alerted the Army in 1999 about Pakistan’s intrusion in the Kargil sector of Ladakh.

Namgyal passed away in the Aryan Valley on Saturday at the age of 58 years.

The Ladakh-based Fire & Fury Corps wrote in a post on X; “Final Farewell To A Hero – Shree Tashi Namgyal. Fire and Fury Corps extends heartfelt condolences to the family of Mr. Tashi Namgyal – The first informant of Kargil intrusion leading to the War. Immediate assistance has been provided to the family and continued support assured. Shree Tashi Namgyal is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter. Army shall remain indebted to his contribution to the Nation and his selfless sacrifice shall forever be remembered.”

Lt Governor Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd) wrote on X; “I am deeply saddened to know about the demise of Tashi Namgyal who is credited with alerting Indian Army about intrusion of Pakistani forces in Kargil in 1999. The whole country is indebted to Tashi Namgyal for his nationalism, presence of mind and devotion to India’s security.”

While searching for his missing yaks, Namgyal spotted Pakistani soldiers in Pathan attire digging bunkers atop the Batalik mountain range in early May 1999. Realising the gravity of the situation, he promptly informed the Indian Army, a timely warning that played a pivotal role in shaping India’s military response.

Namgyal had attended the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas earlier this year in Drass, accompanied by his daughter Tsering Dolkar, a teacher.