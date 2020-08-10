Actress Rhea Chakraborty files a fresh plea in Supreme Court on Monday alleging that media reports have ‘blown out of proportion’ ongoing investigations into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

She also told the court that she had no objection if the probe is transferred to the CBI.

However, she also alleged that the Bihar police crossed their jurisdiction under “political pressure” and they could not transfer probe to the CBI.

In her plea, she claimed the media had “already convicted” her.

Rhea further said she feared becoming a “scapegoat of political agendas” and asked the apex court to protect her against “extreme trauma and infringement of privacy”.

“The issue is blown out of proportion in (the) media. Media channels are examining and cross-examining all the witnesses in the case. Petitioner has already been convicted by the media even before foul play in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput is established,” the affidavit read.

In her affidavit, she pointed out that in two other high-profile cases – the 2G scam and the Talwar murder case – media had convicted the accused each and every accused was later on found innocent by the courts.

Rhea also told the court that even if it transfers the case, the jurisdiction will be with a court in Mumbai instead of Patna.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had already recommended the centre to hand over the case to the CBI for investigation after which the centre had given the case to the investigating agency. But the battle between the police of two states continued even then as Rhea Chakraborty contended that there is no ground for filing the FIR in Bihar and the case should be transferred to Mumbai Police.

Interestingly, earlier, she herself posted a message on twitter urging Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order a CBI probe into the matter.

The Enforcement Directorate is also involved in the investigation as the agency is probing the alleged Rs 15 crore laundered money which Sushant’s father KK Singh, in his FIR, said to have been used by the actress.

As of now, Rhea Chakraborty along with her brother is still being grilled by the ED.