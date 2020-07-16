Bollywood actress and a close friend of demised actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborthy, on Thursday, called for a CBI investigation into the death of the actor which happened last month.

Taking it to Twitter, Chakraborthy tagged Home Minister Amit Shah to make the request.

“Respected @AmitShah sir, I’m sushants Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise I have complete faith in the government, however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry,” she said in her post.

Respected @AmitShah sir ,

I’m sushants Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty,it is now over a month since his sudden demise

I have complete faith in the government, however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry..part 1 .. — Rhea Chakraborty (@Tweet2Rhea) July 16, 2020

Part 2.. I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter . I only want to understand what pressures , prompted Sushant to take this step.

Yours sincerely #satyamevajayate @AmitShah sir — Rhea Chakraborty (@Tweet2Rhea) July 16, 2020

A similar post has been made by the actress on Instagram as well.

Earlier in the day, she had penned a heartfelt note thanking him for teaching her the true meaning of love. She had also share two pictures of her along with the late actor.

The post came 30 days after the actor’s death.

She wrote, “Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart. You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it. You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore.”

Two days later, the actress took to her Instagram to share her anger after getting rape threats. The actress, on Thursday, shared a screenshot of a message that she received from a user who asked her to commit suicide and if doesn’t do so, they will make sure she is raped and murdered.

Sharing the same, Rhea wrote, “I was called a gold digger ..I kept quiet I was called a murderer ….I kept quiet I was slut shamed ….I kept quiet But how does my silence give you the right to tell me that you will get me RAPED and MURDERED if I don’t commit suicide @mannu_raaut ? Do you realize the seriousness of what you have said? These are crimes, and by law no one, I repeat NO ONE should be subjected to this kind of toxicity and harassment .I request @cyber_crime_helpline @cybercrimeindia to please take necessary action .ENOUGH IS ENOUGH (sic).”

The 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his room, at his duplex apartment on June 14 and the postmortem report said his death was due to asphyxiation by hanging. His last rites were performed at the Pawan Hans crematorium a day later, after his demise.