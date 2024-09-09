RG Kar hospital rape-murder: SC asks protesting doctors to resume duties by 5pm tomorrow

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the protesting doctors at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to return to work by 5 PM tomorrow, assuring them no punitive measures, including punishment transfers would be taken against them.

The court’s directive comes amid ongoing protests following the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor in the hospital premises, which has triggered widespread outrage and concerns regarding the safety and security of medical professionals.

During a suo-motu hearing of the case, the top court observed that “protest cannot be at the cost of duty.”

Advertisement

“The young doctors must now return and resume work. We know what is happening on the ground… First, return to work.. the District Collectors and the SP will ensure safety. You have to now return to work and if you do not come to work, do not hold anyone responsible for disciplinary action against you. You cannot say that seniors are working so we will not…,” the court remarked.

However, the court warned that if the doctors continue to abstain from work, disciplinary action may be initiated against them.

“If doctors do not resume to work then we cannot stop the govt from taking disciplinary action, We want to ensure that doctors resume work. They are in a system to render service. We will provide facilities but they have to reciprocate,” CJI stated.

The court also directed the state government to take steps to create a degree of confidence in the minds of the doctors and ensure that concerns regarding their safety are duly be catered to.

“The police shall ensure that necessary conditions are created for ensuring the safety of all doctors (including provisions for separate duty rooms, toilet facilities, installation of CCTV cameras)…” the Court ordered.

Senior Advocate Geeta Luthra, representing the doctors, argued that the medical professionals are being threatened amid the ongoing turmoil.

In response to security concerns, the Supreme Court directed the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to ensure the safety of doctors and hospital staff.

The court ordered that only individuals with valid identification cards be allowed into the hospital’s emergency ward, highlighting the need for strict access control.

Further, the court instructed that all necessary requisitions required by CISF personnel be compiled by the end of the day. It also mandated that security gadgets be provided to the the by 9 PM.