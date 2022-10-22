Follow Us:
  Rewa bus mishap: Death toll rises to 15

Rewa bus mishap: Death toll rises to 15

According to the Collector rescue operations were completed last night and police, administration, and local people are present at the site.

SNS | New Delhi | October 22, 2022 12:00 pm

(representational image)

The number of people killed in the road mishap in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district in which a passenger bus collided with a truck has gone up to 15, police said on Saturday. At least 40 people have been injured in the accident.

On Friday the accident took place between 10:30 pm to 11 pm when the bus with about 100 people on board, headed to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh from Hyderabad in Andhra Pradesh, collided with a truck trolley in the Suhagi Pahari area. Navneet Bhasin, Rewa Superintendent of Police, said most of the passengers on the bus were residents of Uttar Pradesh.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed grief over the loss of lives.

Chief Minister spoke to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath on phone this morning and apprised him of the incident, according to CMO.

CM Yogi tweed and expressed his grief.

Those passengers who are seriously injured are being treated free of cost at Rewa Medical College. Rewa district administration is ensuring all necessary arrangements for the rituals of the injured and the dead, including treatment,” the CMO statement added.

The state’s Home Minister Narottam Mishra also condoled the loss of lives in the mishap.

“The untimely demise of many people in the painful road accident in Rewa is extremely sad and painful. May God give place to the departed souls at his feet,” he said in a tweet.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla took to Twitter to express his condolences.

“The untimely demise of many people in a painful road accident in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh is extremely sad. May God give peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this accident. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” Biral tweeted.

(With Inputs from ANI)

