Rewa bus mishap: Death toll rises to 15

The number of people killed in the road mishap in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district in which a passenger bus collided with a truck has gone up to 15, police said on Saturday. At least 40 people have been injured in the accident.

On Friday the accident took place between 10:30 pm to 11 pm when the bus with about 100 people on board, headed to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh from Hyderabad in Andhra Pradesh, collided with a truck trolley in the Suhagi Pahari area. Navneet Bhasin, Rewa Superintendent of Police, said most of the passengers on the bus were residents of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Collector rescue operations were completed last night and police, administration, and local people are present at the site.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed grief over the loss of lives.

मध्‍यप्रदेश के शाजापुर में सड़क दुर्घटना का दु:खद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ है। मैं घायलों के सकुशल होने तथा शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना करता हूं। परमात्मा से दिवंगत आत्माओं को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान देने की प्रार्थना करता हूं। ।। ॐ शांति ।। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) October 22, 2022

A compensation of Rs 1 Lakh each will be provided to the families of the deceased on behalf of MP Govt. Some injured have been discharged from the hospital; free of cost treatment is being given to them but they are also being given Rs 10,000 each: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan pic.twitter.com/oSilhrnvqc — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) October 22, 2022

As soon as we came to know, MP district admin, along with Dist Collector & SP, began the rescue & relief op. Our people sent the injured to hospital. We are getting them treated free of cost at Sanjay Gandhi Medical Hospital: MP CM SS Chouhan on Rewa bus-trolley truck collision pic.twitter.com/wrfkTJbPcy — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) October 22, 2022

Chief Minister spoke to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath on phone this morning and apprised him of the incident, according to CMO.

CM Yogi tweed and expressed his grief.

मध्य प्रदेश के रीवा में सड़क दुर्घटना में हुई जनहानि अत्यंत दुःखद है। प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्माओं को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान व घायलों को शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ प्रदान करें। मेरी संवेदनाएं शोक संतप्त परिजनों के साथ हैं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 22, 2022

मुख्यमंत्री श्री @ChouhanShivraj जी से घायलों के समुचित उपचार व उत्तर प्रदेश निवासी दिवंगतों के पार्थिव शरीर को प्रदेश तक पहुंचाने हेतु वार्ता हुई है। प्रदेश निवासी दिवंगतों के परिजनों को ₹02-02 लाख व गंभीर घायलों को ₹50-50 हजार सहायता राशि प्रदान करने हेतु निर्देश दिए हैं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 22, 2022

Those passengers who are seriously injured are being treated free of cost at Rewa Medical College. Rewa district administration is ensuring all necessary arrangements for the rituals of the injured and the dead, including treatment,” the CMO statement added.

MP's Rewa bus-trolley truck collision | Total 19 critically injured people are being treated, of the 50 injured who were recovered. About 6-7 ft of the bus rammed into the trolley; people in cabin died on the spot. Our focus is on identification of deceased: Rewa DM Manoj Pushp https://t.co/9P6S5AQlDC pic.twitter.com/u0JKiCwchb — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) October 22, 2022

The state’s Home Minister Narottam Mishra also condoled the loss of lives in the mishap.

“The untimely demise of many people in the painful road accident in Rewa is extremely sad and painful. May God give place to the departed souls at his feet,” he said in a tweet.

रीवा में हुए दर्दनाक सड़क हादसे में कई लोगों का असामयिक निधन अत्यंत दुःखद और पीड़ादायक है। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्माओं को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान दें।

ॐ शांति🙏 — Dr Narottam Mishra (@drnarottammisra) October 22, 2022

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla took to Twitter to express his condolences.

“The untimely demise of many people in a painful road accident in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh is extremely sad. May God give peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this accident. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” Biral tweeted.

मध्य प्रदेश के रीवा में हुए दर्दनाक सड़क हादसे में कई लोगों का असामयिक निधन अत्यंत दुःखद है। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति प्रदान करें। इस दुर्घटना में अपने प्रियजनों को खोने वाले परिवारों के प्रति मेरी गहन संवेदनाएं। घायलों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना करता हूँ। — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) October 22, 2022

