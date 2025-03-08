Revival of sugar mills to benefit 10,000 farmers in Gujarat: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday addressed a program for the revival of three sugar mills in Gir, Somnath, and Valsad, Gujarat. He stated that the commitment made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being fulfilled and that this initiative will pave the way for prosperity for over 10,000 farmers in the region.

Shah highlighted that under PM Modi’s leadership, the Ministry of Cooperation has launched several initiatives to enhance the livelihoods of millions of farmers in the agriculture-dependent nation. He noted that the revival of these three sugar mills has been facilitated through Indian Potash Limited, with 60% of its share capital held by cooperatives.

The Home Minister emphasized that PM Modi has transformed food-producing farmers into energy-producing farmers by integrating ethanol production with sugar mills.

He explained that ethanol-producing cooperative sugar mills not only contribute to food security but also help reduce the country’s petroleum import bill. They will transition from being local producers to global biofuel suppliers.

Shah stated that in the coming years, India will expand ethanol production and enter the global export market. He underscored that the revival of these sugar mills will significantly improve the lives of nearly 10,000 farmers in the region.

He also acknowledged the collaborative efforts of Indian Potash Limited, the State Cooperative Bank, the Gujarat government, and the Government of India in making this initiative a reality.

He further noted that Indian Potash Limited has not only revived the mills but has also provided extensive support to sugarcane farmers.

To enhance sugarcane production, the organization has introduced advanced seed varieties, sugarcane harvesting machines, drone-assisted fertilizer spraying, and drip irrigation systems. Additionally, it has set up factories for ethanol and gas production.

Shah emphasized that the goal is to produce ethanol, compressed biogas, and organic fertilizers from sugarcane in these three factories.

He praised PM Modi’s numerous unprecedented initiatives for farmers’ welfare, citing the government’s consistent efforts to keep the price of Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) stable through subsidies despite rising global prices.

He concluded by stating that once these sugar mills begin operating at full capacity, they will unlock new opportunities for farmers, leading to widespread prosperity in the region.