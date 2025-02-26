Review meeting for Patanjali University’s annual festival ‘Abhyuday’

A review meeting was held at Patanjali University, Haridwar, regarding the upcoming annual festival ‘Abhyuday,’ scheduled from February 28 to March 2.

The meeting, organized to ensure the smooth execution of the festival, was presided over by Vice Chancellor Sadhvi Devpriya.

The session was also attended by senior university officials, faculty members, organizing committee members, and administrative officers.

While addressing the meeting, Sadhvi Devpriya emphasized that ‘Abhyuday’ is not just an event but a platform for students to showcase their abilities, discipline, and leadership skills.

She encouraged all participants to work with a sense of responsibility and cooperation to make the festival a grand success.

She also highlighted that such events provide a medium to cultivate values of dedication and responsibility among students.

Vice Chancellor Sadhvi Devpriya also stressed the importance of mutual coordination and commitment for the successful organization of ‘Abhyudaya.’ She urged all departments to work together harmoniously and efficiently.

The meeting also included discussions on various aspects of the event, including venue preparation, program schedules, student participation, and logistical arrangements.

It was decided that specific committees would be formed to oversee different tasks and ensure that responsibilities are distributed effectively.

All members present shared their valuable suggestions, reaffirming their commitment to working diligently toward the event’s success.

The university administration has called upon all associated with ‘Abhyuday’ to not only see it as a programme but also as an opportunity to create a historic experience through dedicated and wholehearted participation.