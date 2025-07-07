Revanth Reddy promises 60 MLA tickets for women in next Telangana Assembly polls

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced that 60 Assembly tickets will be allotted to women candidates in the next state elections, which will follow the upcoming delimitation exercise. This pledge aligns with his earlier assurance to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge that the party would win 100 Assembly seats and send 15 MPs to Delhi in the next elections.

Though the next Assembly elections are three years away, the state is gearing up for imminent local body polls.

Speaking at the launch of the Vana Mahotsavam programme at the Agriculture University in Rajendranagar, the Chief Minister reiterated his commitment to empowering women in politics.

“I will take full responsibility to ensure that women receive 60 MLA tickets in the next elections,” he said. The reservation for women will be implemented once the delimitation of Assembly seats is completed.

The total number of seats in the Telangana Assembly is expected to increase to 153, of which 51 will be reserved for women. Reddy assured that the number would be raised to 60 under his watch. “In Indiramma Rajyam, girls must stand with self-respect,” he added.

Criticizing the previous BRS government, Reddy claimed it neglected women’s representation, noting the prolonged absence of a woman minister. He contrasted this with his government’s focus on women’s leadership and economic empowerment.

Highlighting key initiatives, Reddy said that Rs 21,000 crore in loans had been disbursed to women’s groups this year. The government has also provided free bus travel to women and encouraged them to operate a fleet of 1,000 buses rented to the RTC, thereby creating ownership opportunities.

He urged women to play a proactive role in society, including monitoring teachers’ attendance in government schools. Referring to the Prime Minister’s call to plant saplings in their mothers’ names, the Chief Minister appealed to all mothers to plant two saplings at home and care for them as they would their own children.