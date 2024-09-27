Revanth Reddy faces protests over Musi beautification

Congress government in Telangana today faced spontaneous protests from the people living in areas along River Musi in Hyderabad whose houses were marked for demolition by state government officials conducting the survey for Musi Riverfront Development project. The residents even took out a rally and raised slogans of “CM down! Down!” causing traffic snarls at several places. The beautification project, estimated to cost Rs1500 crore, is the dream project of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The survey by revenue officials, which began yesterday, continued in areas like Chaitnyapuri, Satyanagar and Marutinagar even as local residents protested against the demolition of their houses. The survey officials marked the houses for demolition with red paint writing RB-X. In Chaitanyapuri one of the residents even tried to immolate himself by pouring kerosene but was restrained by other bystanders. In many areas Muslim women were in the forefront of the protests. Although CM had promised 15,000 two BHK houses to those losing their homes, the residents said they were unwilling to give up their own houses where they have spent years and their hard-earned money. They refused to vacate their homes under any circumstances. The women claimed that they had voted for the Congress and cursed the CM for trying to render them homeless. In Langar Houz the protestors held dharna in front of the local police station and took out a rally towards the Secretariat demanding justice while another group held protests on the Ring road affecting traffic movement.

Many were seen arguing with the police that they have been residing there for more than 30 years and have paid property taxes and utility bills. BJP MP of Malkajgiri Eatela Rajender participated in the protests and slammed the Congress government for the demolitions. The Musi Riverfront Development project includes recreation zones, people’s plaza and children theme parks. It proposes to revive the eco system around Musi river.

