Revanth Reddy a covert ally of Chandrababu Naidu: KTR

BRS working president KT. Rama Rao (KTR) has accused chief minister Revanth Reddy of acting as a covert ally of Chandrababu Naidu and diverting Telangana’s water resources to Andhra Pradesh.

Rao also accepted challenged the chief minister for a debate but gave him 72 hours to prepare himself.

According to Rao Telangana’s water resources were being diverted to Andhra Pradesh under the guise of projects like Banakacharla. “Revanth is looting Telangana’s water and funds, all to please his political mentor. This is not public governance (or Praja palana) — this is covert rule,” he said.

Rao, more popular as KTR, also took umbrage at chief minister’s statement that those who question the greatness of Indira Gandhi should be thrashed. Addressing Rahul Gandhi he said, “Your PayCM (chief minjster) says strip and thrash everyone so they understand the greatness of Srimati Indira Gandhi. Is this the “Mohabbat” you preach Mr Rahul Gandhi? People are watching closely as you let this motormouth rant on ever since he made Telangana an ATM for AICC.”

He said, “During our rule, we never made noise even after transferring ₹73,000 crore to farmers. Revanth celebrates after giving just one crop’s worth of support. Tell the people — how much did you promise, and how much did you deliver? Farmers will ask. Telangana will ask.”

Criticising the Congress government, Rao said that they had defaulted on their major promises. The BRS leader reminded ot a single woman has received the ₹2,500, the monthly sum promised by the Congress. Scooters, jobs, unemployment allowance, all promises turned out to be Challenging the chief minister to a debate, Rao however, took a jibe at the chief minister’s knowledge about farming, stating, “Revanth Reddy doesn’t even have basic knowledge on agriculture. I am generously giving him 72 hours to prepare. Otherwise, he’ll show up and talk about ‘basins’ and ‘okra’, making a mockery of himself and the office he holds.”