Revanth defends Musi project

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday defended the Musi riverfront development project undertaken by his government, claiming that it would go beyond mere beautification of the river and initiate its rebirth. He stated that Musi is currently no better than a vast sewage drain and asserted that the project would improve the lives of those residing along its banks. He slammed BRS and BJP leaders opposing the project and challenged them to stay by the riverbanks for three months. His remarks followed BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s criticism of the Musi project.

Reddy claimed on Thursday that not a single brick has been dismantled from any house by the Musi river. He said that the beneficiaries themselves demolished their houses after being allotted new ones by the government. “The project is not just about aesthetics; it is about improving the lives of people living in the polluted surroundings of the Musi,” Reddy said. “Our government aims to provide a dignified life to those living along the banks of the Musi. Unlike the previous BRS government, which forced people out and used police to evict them in projects like Mallanasagar and Vemulaghat, we have adopted a different approach.” The Chief Minister cited the heavy flooding witnessed by cities like Dubai and Bengaluru to emphasise the necessity of rejuvenating the Musi, asserting that water should flow into rivers and lakes, not onto the streets.

He blamed the BRS for trying to create communal issues by linking Meinhardt to Pakistan, claiming that the consortium had constructed the statues of unity and equality. He denied that the project cost was Rs 1.5 lakh crore, stating that the estimated cost is only Rs 140 crore. The consortium will furnish the Detailed Project Report (DPR) in 18 months and explore financing options for the project. He challenged BRS leaders KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao, as well as BJP leader Etela Rajender, to stay by the Musi river for three months before opposing the project.

