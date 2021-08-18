Return of Taliban into power rings alarm bells among security forces

The return of the Taliban into power in Afghanistan has rung alarm bells for the security forces, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir because the Pakistan-based handlers of terror outfits operating in the valley have links with the Taliban.

Moreover, Pakistan’s Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) which is engineering terror strikes in India had reportedly supported the Taliban by providing them nearly 8000 trained and armed terrorists who are learnt to have returned after the fall of Kabul. These terrorists belonged to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Jahangvi (LeJ).

Vigil has already been stepped up on the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LOC) in Jammu and Kashmir as there were apprehensions that Pakistan might divert towards J&K the terrorists who are returning from Afghanistan. The Border Security Force (BSF) guards the IB, whereas the Army is deployed at the LOC.

People in J&K are keenly watching the happenings in Afghanistan and the possible fallout on the security situation of the country. Although the Taliban has said that Kashmir was a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan, their statement is being taken with a pinch of salt.

Director General of BSF, SS Deswal, who was here on Sunday in connection with the Independence Day celebrations, said that the situation is being closely monitored in the light of developments in Afghanistan. “What is happening there is their internal matter but we are keeping a close watch on every situation”, he told reporters.

He further said; “We are ready for every possible consequence as challenges exist on every front but the BSF trusts its capability to safeguard the borders”.

The J&K DGP Dilbag Singh has himself toured the LOC and hinterland to take stock of the security situation. He has asked the Army, BSF and other security forces to remain vigilant and keep an eye on the activities of anti-national elements.

More than 100 terrorists, including top commanders of LeT, JeM, Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and various other outfits, have been killed so far during the current year. The security forces were maintaining a dominant position particularly in the valley’s southern districts where terrorists have become active. Pakistan was also trying to revive terrorism in the Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi and Kishtwar districts of Jammu from where militancy was wiped off 18 years ago in 2003 in the “Operation Sarapvinash” by the Army.

It is after several years that encounters between security forces and terrorists have recently taken place in the Rajouri district of Jammu. The Poonch and Rajouri districts prior to 2003 were the infiltration routes of terrorists. It is worth mentioning that in the recent past the security forces have smashed hideouts of terrorists and recovered caches of arms and ammunition in these districts exposing the intentions of Pakistan.