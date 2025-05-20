Retreat Ceremony at Attari, Hussainiwala, and Sadki check posts along Pakistan border to resume today

The Retreat Ceremony at all the three joint check posts at Attari, Hussainiwala and Sadki along the Pakistan border in Punjab will resume on Tuesday and the same will be open to general public from Wednesday, May 21.

According to a news agency, the Retreat Ceremony will resume at all three Joint Check Posts of the Punjab Frontier today. It will be exclusive for media persons only, and the general public will be allowed to attend from tomorrow.

However, Indian soldiers will not exchange handshakes with Pakistani rangers, nor will the gates be opened during the flag-lowering ceremony.

The public entry to the Retreat Ceremony was suspended on May 8 following India’s precision strikes on terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. The strikes were carried out under the codename “Operation Sindoor” in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

However, the Indian flag is lowered every day in sync with the Pakistan flag at all three joint check posts. The retreat ceremony, started in 1959, is held every day before sunset.

However, this was not the first occasion it was suspended. Earlier, the ceremony was suspended in 2014 after the Wagah suicide bombing and after the Pulwama attack in 2019.