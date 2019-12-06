Retired IPS officer K Vijay Kumar has been appointed as senior security advisor in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The former police officer will be primarily responsible for advising the home ministry on all security-related matters pertaining to the newly-constituted Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

In his new assignment Kumar will also be advising the ministry on security issues of states affected by Left-wing extremism.

Vijay Kumar had earlier served as advisor to the Governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, before its reconstitution into a Union Territory comprising of the Jammu and Kashmir regions, separate from Ladakh.

As a serving officer, he had successfully led the special task force to neutralise forest brigand Veerappan in operations that spanned the states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Vijay Kumar’s tenure will be for a period of one year from the joining date, according to the government order issued by the Home Ministry and dated December 3.

The Centre on August 5 had announced the abrogation of the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into UTs of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh which came into existence on October 31, 2019.