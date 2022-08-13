Retired DSP among three held in two graft cases in Haryana 

The Haryana State Vigilance Bureau has arrested three persons including a retired Deputy Superintendent (DSP) of Rajasthan Police, a Constable and a lineman for taking bribes worth Rs 1,01,000 in two graft cases.

Sharing the information on Saturday, a spokesperson of the Bureau said in the first case, retired DSP Sailender and constable of Rajasthan Police, Darshan Singh who was posted as reader to SHO Chitrakoot police station, Jaipur, were arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000.

Both the accused were demanding money from a complainant in lieu of removing his name from the FIR registered against him in the Chitrakootpolice station of Jaipur. A case has been registered against them in this regard, at the Bureau’s police station in Rohtak, the spokesperson said.

In another case, a team of the State Vigilance Bureau arrested a lineman while accepting a bribe of Rs 21,000 from a person for adjusting a pending bill and allotting a new electricity meter.

A resident of Makhu Majra had complained that he purchased a property in which a previous bill of Rs 70,000 was pending. The complainant lineman of Newal sub-division, Parveen, demanded Rs 21,000 for adjusting that bill and issuing a new connection.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against him and further investigation of the cases is underway.