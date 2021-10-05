Resumption of Change of Guard Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan delayed

Resumption of the Change of Guard Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan suspended due to Covid-19, will now start from 16 October and not on 9th October, as planned.

Rashtrapati Bhavan said today that the Change of Guard Ceremony will not be held this coming Saturday, 9th October, due to the State Visit of the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Denmark.

This Ceremony will resume from 16 October and be held on every Saturday (except on government holidays) between 0800 am and 0900 am.

The Change of Guard ceremony is a military tradition. The Ceremonial Army Guard battalion is responsible for providing ceremonial guards and sentries for the President of India.

The venue of the ceremony has been shifted to the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan for easier public access.