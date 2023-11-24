Rescue operation halted again in Uttarkashi due to technical glitch

The rescue operation for the 41 workers trapped in a section of the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi, following its collapse over a week ago, has once again been suspended. On Friday evening, the rescue team encountered a technical issue during the drilling process using the American-made auger machine, leading to a pause in the operation.

Meanwhile earlier in the day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami provided updates on the rescue operation, stating that it is in its final stage. He mentioned the collaboration between central and state government agencies and assured that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is closely monitoring the situation.

Talking to the PM on Friday afternoon, Dhami informed that besides monitoring the ongoing relief and rescue operation directly on the ground level he has also temporarily shifted CM camp office at Matali-based ITBP centre, 45 kilometres from the accident site.

Regarding the drilling machine, Additional Secretary Technical, Road and Transport Mahmood Ahmed mentioned that the auger drilling machine, which developed cracks, has been reassembled. After welding a new pipe, they aimed to push it further inside the tunnel, hoping to face no obstacles this time. Ahmed stated that two more pipes of 6 meters each need to be inserted to achieve a breakthrough.

Bhaskar Khulbe, a former advisor to the Prime Minister’s Office, provided insights into the challenges faced during the rescue operation. He mentioned the compression of a 2-meter part of the inserted pipe due to friction, requiring cutting it off. The platform on which the auger drilling machine was mounted developed cracks, causing a temporary halt. Despite setbacks, the rescue team remained optimistic about extricating the trapped workers by Friday.

The rescue operation commenced after a portion of the under-construction tunnel collapsed on November 12, trapping the workers. The trapped individuals are located in a 2 km-built portion that is complete and provides safety through concrete work. The rescue team encountered challenges, including cracked platforms and compressed pipes, but ongoing efforts aim to ensure the safe extraction of the workers.