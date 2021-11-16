Rescind Ordinances to extend tenures of CBI and ED directors: CPI (M)

The CPI (M) politburo today denounced the promulgation of two ordinances allowing the central government to extend the tenures of the directors of CBI and ED from two years to five years.

Demanding that the Ordinances be rescinded, the party said it was reprehensible that the ordinances were promulgated on the eve of the winter session of Parliament commencing from 29 November.

The CBI and ED have been functioning as the political arm of the ruling party and leaders of opposition parties are regularly targeted, the CPI (M) said.

The CPI (M) has also decided to observe 1st December as a day of protest against “attacks on religious minorities and their Constitutional rights.”