Defence Minister Rajnath Singh presented the trophies of best marching contingents of the Republic Day Parade 2021 in New Delhi on February 15, 2021.

Jat Regimental Centre bagged the trophy of best marching contingent among the Tri-Services while Delhi Police was adjudged as the best marching contingent among the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and other auxiliary services.

Brigadier Adarsh K Butail and Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Virendra received the trophy on behalf of the Jat Regimental Centre and Special Commissioner of Police Robin Hibu and Assistant Commissioner of Police Vivek Bhagat, Commander received the trophy on behalf of Delhi Police. The two contingents were adjudged on the basis of assessment by two panels of judges.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh congratulated Jat Regimental Centre and Delhi Police for winning the trophies, terming the honour as a symbol of respect for their hard work and dedication. He commended the panels of judges for performing the difficult task of choosing the top two contingents among all the equally brilliant contingents that marched with perfection during the Republic Day Parade at Rajpath.

He lauded the courage and valour of the Jat Regimental Centre while praising the Delhi Police for effectively carrying out additional responsibilities.

Singh said, “Delhi is the nerve centre of Republic of India, thereby on the target of our adversaries. It is commendable that in addition to ensuring safety and wellbeing of the National Capital from internal and external threats, the Delhi Police win the best marching contingent trophy regularly.”

Describing the oldest and largest democracy, India, as the land of varied cultures and religions, the Singh stated that the marchpast by different contingents during the Republic Day Parade symbolises the country’s unity in diversity and reflects the sense of national pride and preparedness of the security forces.

Pointing out that the Defence Forces are well aware of the mantra ‘the more you sweat in peace, the less you bleed in war’, Singh said, “Our Forces ensure that peace & tranquility and unity & integrity are maintained throughout.”