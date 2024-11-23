Replica of Emperor Ashoka’s iconic pillar to showcase India’s legacy during Mahakumbh

As Prayagraj gears up for the grand Mahakumbh, the Allahabad Museum is set to offer devotees from across the globe a glimpse into India’s glorious past.

Visitors from across the globe will be introduced to the iconic Ashoka Pillar, inscribed with the Prayag Prashasti of Emperor Samudragupta, showcasing the rich heritage and enduring legacy of ancient India.

As part of this initiative, the Allahabad Museum has decided to create miniature replicas of the iconic Ashoka Pillar as souvenirs for visitors during the Mahakumbh.

This will allow devotees from across the country and abroad to not only immerse themselves in the spiritual aura of the event while bathing in the Ganga but also take home a piece of its historical significance.

Dr. Rajesh Mishra, Deputy Curator of the Allahabad Museum, Prayagraj, emphasised here on Saturday that preparations are in full swing to fulfil the government’s vision of making the world’s largest cultural event, the Mahakumbh, a new, grand, and unforgettable experience.

“The museum is actively contributing to this effort,” he said. “During the Mahakumbh, a replica of Emperor Ashoka’s pillar will be displayed for devotees from across the country and abroad. The inscription on this pillar, known in history as Prayag Prashasti, mentions Emperor Ashoka’s wife, Karuvaki.”

Dr. Mishra elaborated, “The inscription details how Emperor Ashoka’s wife donated mango orchards to Buddhists in Kaushambi. Additionally, the pillar features inscriptions from Emperor Samudragupta, engraved in Champu style and Sanskrit language. These inscriptions, composed by Harishena, the ‘Sandhi-Vigrahika’ of Emperor Samudragupta, blend prose and poetry to highlight the emperor’s remarkable achievements.”

Samudragupta is renowned as the first emperor to envision and strive for the dream of ‘Akhand Bharat.’ His triumphs are vividly chronicled in the Prayag Prashasti, inscribed around the fourth century AD. Known as an invincible warrior, Samudragupta remained undefeated in battle. Each of his conquests was driven by the singular goal of building a unified and harmonious India.