Renowned Nephrologist Dr George P Abraham found dead in Kochi

Renowned nephrologist Dr George P Abraham was found dead at his farmhouse in Thuruthissery, Nedumbassery, near Kochi on Sunday. He was discovered hanging at the property.

Dr Abraham, a senior surgeon in the nephrology department at Ernakulam Lakeshore Hospital, was highly respected for his expertise in kidney transplants.

He held the record for performing the highest number of kidney transplant surgeries in the state.

On Sunday evening, Dr Abraham and his brother Paul arrived at GP Farmhouse, owned by the former. Later, Dr Abraham told his brother that he wanted to spend some time alone, prompting Paul to leave. Hours later, he was found dead.

Police recovered a suicide note in which Dr Abraham expressed struggles with aging and related health issues. He mentioned his disappointment over his declining ability to perform surgeries. It was revealed that he had recently undergone spinal surgery and was facing health complications.

Nedumbassery Police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation into the incident.