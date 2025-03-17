Renowned Malayalam lyricist Mankombu Gopalakrishnan passes away at 78

Renowned Malayalam lyricist and screenwriter Mankombu Gopalakrishnan passed away on Monday evening at the age of 78. He breathed his last at a private hospital in Kochi following a heart attack.

Gopalakrishnan had been admitted to the hospital eight days ago after sustaining injuries from a fall at home.

With a remarkable repertoire of over 700 songs in more than 200 films, Gopalakrishnan’s lyrical brilliance touched the hearts of generations. His compositions captured the essence of love, devotion, melancholy, and nostalgia, making them timeless classics.

Some of his most memorable tracks include the soulful “Laksharchana Kandumadaan” and the evergreen “Ilammanjin Kulirumai”, both of which continue to resonate with music lovers.

Beyond his contributions as a lyricist, Gopalakrishnan was also a poet, dialogue writer, screenwriter, and translator. He played a crucial role in translating and subtitling blockbuster films such as RRR, Baahubali (both parts), Yatra, Dheera, and Eecha. His lyrics in Baahubali remain cherished by fans, ensuring his legacy lives on among younger audiences.

In addition to songwriting, Gopalakrishnan wrote scripts for over ten films and was instrumental in adapting and translating numerous Indian film songs into Malayalam from languages like Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and Bengali.

Born in Mankombu, Kuttanad, in Alappuzha district, Gopalakrishnan’s journey in the film industry began in the 1970s when he moved to Madras with aspirations of working in cinema. His first breakthrough came in 1971 with the film “Vimochanasamaram.”

Expressing his condolences, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, “His songs touched the cultural fabric of Kerala and found a place in the hearts of music lovers.”