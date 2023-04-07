Rename Muzaffarnagar, erase sign of Mughals: Giriraj Singh

Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh has again raked a controversy as he demanded renaming of Muzaffarnagar district.

The Union Minister said that there was a need to change the name of the Muzaffarnagar district to erase the sign of the Mughals after 75 years of Independence.

Singh was in Muzaffarnagar to inaugurate an agriculture and animal fair on Friday.

In his address, the Union minister made an appeal to the people of the district to change the name of Muzaffarnagar. Muzaffarnagar is the capital of farmers but it does not look good with the sign of Mughals. It should be changed, he observed.

In his speech, Singh also lashed out at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, saying, “Kharge is holding phone talks to unite the Opposition. But the Opposition unitedly could not do anything before and will fail in future. Narendra Modi will become the prime minister of the country again in 2024,” he added.