Removing Sheikh’s picture from police medals triggers controversy

J&K government dropping the image of former Chief Minister Sheikh Abdullah from the police medals has triggered a fresh controversy.

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday dropped Sheikh Abdullah from Police Medal for Gallantry and Meritorious Service and ordered that now-onwards the National Emblem of the Government of India will be embossed on one side of the medal. It is worth mentioning that rejecting Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s two-nation theory, Sheikh Abdullah threw his support behind the accession of J&K to the Union of India.

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday condemned the government’s decision of dropping the ‘Sher-i-Kashmir (Sheikh Mohd Abdullah)’ from the Police Medals.

The PDP chief claimed that Sheikh Abdullah was a very powerful leader and the removal of his picture won’t affect his personality. She also added that he was an important part of J&K as he was the one who decided Kashmir should be a part of India. Removing his image from the medals will not remove him from the memory of the people.

Mehbooba said that such petty actions expose the mindset of the BJP government and its leadership.

National Conference spokesman Imran Nabi Dar said; “With due respect to National Emblem, these attempts to erase our history, identity and icon show nefariousness of those running the show. People of J&K have struggled on many fronts to be where they are now.

They fought oppression and autocracy. No one can change that. Not by replacing or changing names. Sheikh Abdullah will continue to rule the hearts of the people of J&K, no matter what they or their masters do,” the NC leader added.