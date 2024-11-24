Remote village of Rarik in Himachal’s Lahaul and Spiti gets 4G connectivity

The remote village of Rarik in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti in Himachal Pradesh is now connected with 4G broadband services.

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said here on Sunday that this achievement was made possible through collaboration with BSNL, enabling residents of this cold and challenging region, where temperatures frequently plunge below zero degrees, to access modern telecommunication infrastructure.

Sukhu said the newly commissioned 4G site at Rarik has been set up using the Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) technology.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister said that the state government played a proactive role in ensuring the success of this initiative, as Himachal Pradesh is the first state in India to grant 100 per cent approval for land transfers under the 4G Saturation Project. “All necessary clearances from state departments were processed in a time-bound manner, facilitating the establishment of 4G towers in uncovered villages across the state. Till date, clearances have been provided for 366 forest sites and 46 government sites, covering a total of 658 locations. As of now, 294 towers have been commissioned, while work on 37 additional towers is underway,” he said.

Sukhu said that the government is dedicated to improving the lives of residents in tribal and remote regions by offering quality and hi-tech services. “Since assuming office, the present state government has implemented numerous measures to uplift the living standards of people in tribal and hard-to-reach areas. In a historic step, the government also celebrated its first Himachal Day in Kaza, Spiti Valley, in April 2023,” he said.