Remembering Rajiv Gandhi for his lasting contributions to the nation

As the nation observes the 78th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, wishes are pouring in from all directions. Rajiv was active in politics from the year 1981 until his assasination in 1991.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid homage to their father, Rajiv Gandhi at his memorial at Vir Bhumi in New Delhi. Rahul also posted a video on Twitter, along with the message, “Papa, you are with me every moment, in my heart. I will always try to fulfill the dream you dreamed for the country.”

पापा, आप हर पल मेरे साथ, मेरे दिल में हैं। मैं हमेशा प्रयास करूंगा कि देश के लिए जो सपना आपने देखा, उसे पूरा कर सकूं। pic.twitter.com/578m1vY2tT — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 20, 2022

Gandhi’s five-year tenure as the Prime Minister was also marked with controversies, such as the Shah Bano and the Ayodhaya case, and his stance in these cases is opposed till date. He was also one of the accused in the infamous Bofors Scandal, which continues to haunt Congress. The former PM is however, also remembered for taking some bold steps towards the development of the nation.

Recalling him as a visionary, All India Congress Committe (AICC) general secretary, Jairam Ramesh on Saturday said: “His single term as Prime Minister will be remembered for numerous landmark and far-reaching achievements of which six stand out for his personal drive, commitment and leadership.”

Ramesh, mentioning the major achievements, highlighted how Rajiv Gandhi’s government led the foundation of the IT revolution, which transformed and ushered the country into the computer, telecom and software development era.

“He launched technology missions for addressing societal challenges that have, for example, made India a world-leader in vaccine production and made the country polio-free,” Ramesh said in a statement.

Gandhi is believed to have personally ensured that Panchayats and Nagarpalikas are accorded Constitutional status with one-third reservation for women. Today these have emerged as effective institutions of self-government. There are now 14 lakh women elected in such institutions.

Besides, Gandhi crafted peace-accords that brought back peace and development activities to the troubled regions of the country like Assam, Punjab, Mizoram and Darjeeling.

Rajiv Gandhi’s name is associated with the provision extended to 18-year-olds to have the right to vote.

In his tenure, the government took steps towards liberalization and reduced income and corporate tax rates and was also engaged in simplifying the licensing regime with deregulating sectors like computers, drugs and textiles. Gandhi is also believed to have launched a project for cleaning river Ganga.