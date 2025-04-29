Religious flat installed atop the main dome of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Another chapter was added to the history of Ram temple here on Tuesday when a religious flag was installed atop the main shikhar (dome) of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple at 8.00 am on the second day of Vaishakh Shukla.

The flag was installed on the main dome of the Ram temple coinciding with the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram. According to officials, the process started at 6:30 am and ended at 8:00 am.

It took around one-and-a-half hours to install the flag on the main peak with a height of 42 feet. It is to be noted that the height of the temple, including Shikhar Kalash, is now 161 feet with the 42-foot flag.

According to Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, going by to the Hindu calendar, the flag was established on the main dome of Ram temple on Tuesday.

On the occasion, a large team was present with the flag-maker Bharat Bhai, a resident of Gujarat, Naresh Malviya, who carved stones, and Chandrashekhar Sompura, who carved the stone work.

At a height of 160 feet, the engineers of Larsen and Toubro and Tata Consultancy were present near Shikhar. With the help of two cranes, the flag was raised from the top of the trolla. The flag was then installed at the summit through the tower crane.