Relief efforts intensify as normalcy returns to disaster-hit Mandi in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said that the situation in the rain-ravaged Seraj Assembly constituency of Mandi district is gradually returning to normal.

Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister announced that the state government will provide ₹5,000 per month as rent to families whose houses were damaged in the disaster. He appealed to residents with safe homes to offer their additional accommodation to affected families on rent.

Sukhu assured that he would soon visit the affected areas again for an on-the-spot assessment. He added that the government is ensuring supply of food items to the affected families, and necessary instructions have been issued to the concerned departments.

“I am in constant touch with the district administration to monitor the situation. Food supplies have been transported via mules and porters, while Army personnel are actively involved in relief operations. Several routes have also been reopened,” he said.

The Chief Minister further informed that the Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Sunday, and the state government is on high alert to deal with any potential situation.

Personally monitoring the developments, Sukhu has directed the Mandi district administration to carry out relief and rescue operations on a war footing to ensure that aid reaches everyone in need.

A state government spokesperson said that, following the Chief Minister’s directives, the Mandi administration had distributed 1,317 food kits in the affected areas till 4 July. This included 1,000 kits in Bagsaid, 197 in Thunag, 69 in Janjehli, 40 in Dharampur, and 11 in Chauntra.

Additionally, 160 food kits were sent to Janjehli and 176 to Thunag on Saturday for further distribution. A stock of 665 kits remains available for future needs.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri has been in the affected areas since Friday, and Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh was scheduled to visit on Saturday to oversee the ongoing rescue and rehabilitation operations.