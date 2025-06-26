Reliance launches multi-pronged initiatives to enrich Puri Rath Yatra experience

As Odisha gears up for the grand Rath Yatra, Reliance Industries Limited, in close collaboration with the Puri district administration, has launched a comprehensive series of efforts to ensure that visitors enjoy a safe, comfortable, and enriching journey.

The annual chariot festival in Puri draws lakhs of devotees, who gather to witness the majestic procession of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple.

Honouring the spirit of seva, Reliance Foundation, with its characteristic We Care spirit, is proud to support this 13-day sacred journey with meaningful contributions.

“Seva is deeply rooted in Reliance’s ‘We Care’ philosophy, and the opportunity to serve devotees in Puri is truly a blessing. We believe that by serving pilgrims and personnel during the Rath Yatra, we are serving the divine. We are committed to enriching the experience of visitors through various initiatives, ranging from food to safety, making their journey smoother, safer and more comfortable,” said Anant M Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Industries Limited.

Reliance Foundation is serving hot, wholesome meals to devotees and police personnel at six key locations along the yatra route, ensuring no one goes hungry.

Laying emphasis on hygiene, it has Installed contactless sanitisers at food stalls, supplying garbage bags for cleanliness in collaboration with the municipality, and extending sanitation amenities to police camps.

It has collaborated with municipal and police authorities to guide devotees with clear direction boards and markers, ensuring smooth navigation for visitors from afar.

Over 4,000 trained volunteers, wearing identifiable uniforms, will manage crowds and oversee water points to keep devotees hydrated in the summer heat with distribution of over 1.5 lakh eco-friendly hand fans to help pilgrims beat the heat.

Reliance Industries Limited has set up 100 police aid posts with shelters for on-duty personnel, offering accessible help points for devotees.

Keeping the rainy season in mind, 3,500 raincoats have also been distributed among police staff. Volunteers, municipal staff, and police personnel will be provided with refreshment kits.

Earlier this year, during Maha Kumbh 2025, Reliance had engaged in service of several lakh of visitors in Prayagraj with initiatives from meals to health to transport services. With a strong commitment to supporting communities during spiritual events, Reliance has been demonstrating a deep commitment to ensure a safe, healthy, experience for all. The activities during this year’s Rath Yatra at Shri Kshetra are yet another opportunity to serve humanity and the divine, the RIL said in a statement.