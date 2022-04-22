Relations with India were never so strong: Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday. During the meeting, the British PM said that the relationship between UK and India has never been so strong.

The British PM termed this visit as an auspicious moment in relations between the two countries.

After receiving a grand reception and Guard of Honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan the British Prime Minister laid a wreath at Rajghat and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

Commencing his two-day visit to India, Johnson arrived in PM Modi’s home state Gujarat on Thursday. The visiting Prime Minister thanked the Gujarat government and the people for the wonderful reception on his arrival in Ahmedabad. Later, he arrived in Delhi on Thursday night where he was received by the Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

The two PMs are scheduled to hold a meeting today, where bolstering the economic and defence partnership between the countries is expected to be discussed. Later today he will also hold a meeting with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in Hyderabad House.

As per a statement issued by the British High Commission, “The UK and Indian businesses are going to confirm more than one billion pounds in new investments and export deals on Friday in areas ranging from software engineering to health and creating almost 11,000 jobs across the UK.”

This is Johnson’s maiden visit to India as prime minister of the United Kingdom.