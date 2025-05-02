Regulatory frameworks and ban on single-use plastics key to sustainability: Environment Minister Yadav

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav has emphasized the importance of supportive policies such as the ban on single-use plastics in achieving sustainable environmental goals.

He made the remarks during the high-level segment of the Conferences of the Parties to the Basel, Rotterdam, and Stockholm Conventions (BRS COPs) in Geneva on Friday.

Yadav, who participated in a ministerial interactive panel discussion on the theme “Means of Implementation,” presented key takeaways from the roundtable discussions held with other countries on April 30, 2025.

The roundtable underscored the need for coherent and transparent regulatory frameworks that incentivize private sector participation.

To attract private investment, especially in countries with limited fiscal capacity or recovering from crises, participants proposed innovative financing solutions such as green bonds, debt-for-nature swaps, chemical certificates, and green loans.

Progressive taxation, carbon levies, and Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) were also highlighted as proven tools for mobilizing domestic resources to support environmental goals.

The discussion further emphasized the need for strong institutional mechanisms, including robust data infrastructure and transparent monitoring systems, to facilitate evidence-based policymaking and build public trust.

The Group of Ministers agreed on the importance of strengthening regional centers to promote technical exchange, shared infrastructure, and capacity development.