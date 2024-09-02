“Regularly monitoring the situation”: Andhra CM Naidu inspects flood-affected areas

Amid the heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh, various areas of Vijayawada faced severe waterlogging, leading to a flood-like situation in the area. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inspected the situation the area on Monday.

Aerial visuals from Vijayawada have shown several areas of the city inundated in the flood water.

Speaking to ANI, CM Naidu said, “We are streamlining the system, and 110 boats are currently working to supply food and provide medical assistance. I am regularly monitoring the floods, and officials are actively working on the ground. Since last night, I have visited many flood-affected areas. The public should not panic. We are setting up command and control centers in the flood-affected regions.

The incessant downpour have caused waterlogging at the Budameru Canal and Singhnagar. The rising floodwater levels have led to an increase in the water level in the Budameru Canal. Meanwhile, officials are monitoring the situation for timely rescue operations and supplying food to the public.

Advertisement

Earlier, accompanied by government officials, the Chief Minister visited the flood affected areas in Singhnagar too. He instructed the officials to distribute food and water bottles to the affected people and personally supervised the food distribution to ensure it reached the people, according to a statement by the state government.

The Chief Minister also said that the government is providing all possible support to the people and that until the problems of the people are solved, he will be working from the NTR district Collector’s office. “The state government is providing all possible support to the people who are suffering due to the heavy rains that have been falling for two days. Ministers and senior officials are ready to provide immediate assistance. People in flood affected areas need not worry. I visited the Budameru flood affected area in Vijayawada Singh Nagar a little while ago. From there, I came to NTR District Collector’s office.

Until the problem is solved and everyone gets help, I will make the District Collector’s office the CM’s office and work from here.”, he said in a post on X.

For the next four days, isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are expected to experience thunderstorms with lightning.