Registrar of cooperative societies to go digital tomorrow

Reflecting firm belief in the government’s vision of “Sahkar se Samridhi”, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah will launch a digital portal of the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS) office in Pune on Sunday.

A government press note on Saturday said the Ministry of Cooperation has taken several initiatives to strengthen the cooperative movement in the country. In this direction, the office of the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies is being computerised to promote ease of doing business in the cooperative sector.

The main objectives of computerisation of the Central Registrar’s Office are: completely paperless application and processing; automatic compliance with the Multi State Co-operative Societies Act (MSCS Act) and Rules through software; enhancing Ease of Doing Business; digital communication; transparent processing; and improved Analytics and MIS (Management Information Systems).

The following modules will be included in the Central Registrar Portal: Registration; Amendment of Bye Laws; Annual Return Filing; Appeal; Audit; Inspection; Inquiry; Arbitration; Winding Up & Liquidation; Ombudsman; and Election.

The new portal will also incorporate the recently passed amendments to the MSCS Act, 2002 and its rules. The portal will have processing of applications/service requests in a time bound manner through electronic workflow. It will also have provisions for OTP based user registration, validation checks for compliance with the MSCS Act and Rules, hearing through video conference, issue of registration certificate and electronic communication. This project of computerisation will prove helpful in registration of new MSCS and will ease their functioning.

There are more than 1,550 multi-state cooperative societies (MSCS) registered in the country. The office of the Central Registrar is responsible for administering the Multi State Cooperative Societies (MSCS) Act, 2002. The Central Registrar’s Office is being computerized to ease all the activities of multi-state cooperatives and to create a digital ecosystem, including registration of new multi-state cooperatives.

A ‘Hackathon’ competition was also organised to invite youth participation and ideas in building the newly developed Central Registrar Office portal dashboard. Along with this, suggestions and feedback from all national cooperative societies and multi-state cooperative societies were invited for the new Central Registrar Office portal.