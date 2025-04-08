Reform or retrenchment: Jharkhand govt surrenders 8,900 teaching posts

In a decision that has raised more questions than answers, the Jharkhand Cabinet on Tuesday approved the surrender of 8,900 teaching posts in government secondary and +2 schools across the state.

The move that affects both Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) and Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), came at a time when the state’s classrooms are grappling with acute staff shortages and a large pool of qualified but unemployed teaching aspirants continue to wait for long-promised recruitment drives.

According to an official briefing, 8,650 out of 9,470 sanctioned TGT positions and 250 out of 797 PGT positions have been surrendered. Parallel to it, 1,373 new positions under the designation “Secondary Acharya” have been created for 510 upgraded +2 schools. However, these new roles carry a lower pay scale—Level-6 (₹35,400–₹1,12,400)—than the existing TGT and PGT categories, prompting critics to describe this as a downgrading of teaching recruitment rather than a structural reform.

The Opposition was quick to respond to the development. BJP legislative leader and Leader of the Opposition Babulal Marandi accused the government of abandoning both education and the aspirations of lakhs of unemployed youth. In a strongly-worded post on X, Marandi stated that the decision to eliminate 8,900 teaching posts was not only unjust to aspiring candidates but also a deliberate weakening of the education system. He called on the government to immediately reverse its decision and begin filling the long-vacant posts.

Beyond the political uproar, the matter found itself under judicial scrutiny. In an ongoing case based on a public interest litigation concerning teacher shortages, the Jharkhand High Court, on Tuesday, directed the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) to provide a timeline for the appointment of the first batch of 26,000 school teachers.

The court’s directive followed a state government affidavit submitted on April 2, which, while not disputing the facts presented in the petition, merely promised a recruitment process that would be “fair, transparent and time-bound”—without any binding timeline.

Piyushita Meha Tudu, Advocate for the petitioners, highlighted the stark disconnect between policy assurances and on-the-ground realities, referencing data from the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) that reveals over 30 percent of primary schools in Jharkhand function with only a single teacher.

Amid competing narratives – of administrative rationalisation on one hand and aspirational disillusionment on the other – what remains unchanged is the state’s structural dependence on an under-resourced public education system. For a region already facing chronic teacher shortages and learning poverty, the surrender of thousands of posts – even if aimed at streamlining recruitment – may widen the trust deficit between the government and its citizens.

Whether this decision is a step towards efficient governance or a quiet retreat from responsibility is a question only time – and classrooms – will answer.