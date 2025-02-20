REET admit card/hall ticket released online: Download Rajasthan TET hall tickets now at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) 2025 admit cards and hall tickets were released on Thursday for both Level 1 and Level 2 exams. Candidates appearing for the exam can download their hall ticket from the official website i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

After entering the official website, candidates need to enter the asked information including roll number, registration number and date of birth.

The REET 2025 examination will be conducted offline in a pen-and-paper format on 27th and 28th February.

Level 1: For Primary Teachers (Classes 1 to 5)

Level 2: For Upper Primary Teachers (Classes 6 to 8)

Mode: Offline (Pen and Paper-Based)

Total Questions: 150

Total Marks: 150

Marking Scheme: +1 for each correct answer, no negative marking

Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes

Following are the steps to download REET admit card/hall ticket 2025

Visit the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the ‘Download Admit Card’ link.

Enter your login credentials (registration number and date of birth).

Your REET 2025 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and print a copy for the examination.

Due to the huge traffic on the website some of the candidates may face technical issues in downloading the REET admit card in such cases, candidates are advised to stay calm and try connecting with the official website in a short interval of time, the guidelines added.