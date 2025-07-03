Reduced disruptions resulted in meaningful debate: Lok Sabha Speaker

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Thursday that frequent disruptions – once a recurring feature – have now significantly reduced in Parliament, resulting in enhanced productivity and meaningful debate.

“The 18th Lok Sabha has seen enhanced productivity and meaningful debate due to reduction in disruptions,” the Lok Sabha Speaker said.

Inaugurating the first-ever National Conference of Chairpersons of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) of States and Union Territories in Manesar, Gurugram, Birla said the lower house has increasingly witnessed late-night sessions and long-duration debates, reflecting a matured and responsible democratic culture.

He called upon urban local bodies to incorporate structured procedures, including regular sittings, robust committee systems, and citizen engagement, to further strengthen grassroots democracy.

In his address, Birla emphasised the importance of incorporating proven democratic practices such as Question Hour and Zero Hour in ULBs, noting that such provisions in Parliament have played a vital role in holding the executive accountable and raising public concerns systematically.

He pointed out that short, irregular, or ad-hoc municipal meetings weaken local governance, and advocated for regular, structured sessions, standing committees, and open civic consultations. As in Parliament, ULBs too must shun disruptive behavior and focus on constructive and inclusive discussions.

He cited the example of the Lok Sabha, where, he said, reduction in protests and placard-waving has led to significantly higher productivity, improving public perception and enabling better lawmaking.

Birla emphasised that disruptions do not reflect the strength of democracy but rather weaken it. He asserted that it is through dialogue, patience, and depth of discussion that democracy truly thrives, and he urged municipal representatives to lead by example in their respective cities and towns.

Held at the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT), IMT Manesar, Gurugram, the two-day national conference, on July 3–4, 2025, marked a historic initiative to discuss the role of Urban Local bodies in strengthening the constitutional democracy and nation building through participatory governance structures in cities across India.

In his address, Birla described Urban Local Bodies as the closest tier of governance to the people, deeply aware of the challenges and needs of citizens. He noted that India’s urban transformation, symbolized by cities like Gurugram, reflects both economic vitality and democratic participation. From being associated with India’s civilizational legacy to becoming a hub of innovation and enterprise, Gurugram, he said, illustrates what coordinated efforts of governments and empowered local institutions can achieve.