Records 628 fresh Covid cases, one death

As many as 628 COVID-19 cases were recorded in the country during the past 24 hours, as per the data issued by the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

With the addition of the new cases, the overall caseload in the country rose to 4,50,09,248.

According to data of the Health Ministry, out of these cases, Kerala reported the highest with 376 cases, followed by Karnataka 106 and Maharashtra 50.

The national capital recorded seven cases.

The death toll rose to 5,33,334 as one more succumbed to the disease in Kerala.

On the other hand, 315 people recupercated from the disease during the last 24 hours. The recoveries tally stood at 4,44,71,860.

As per the data, the active cases stands at 4,054.

It may be mentioned that Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the Covid-19 preparedness last week in view of the surge in cases.

The Health Ministry had also issued an advisory asking the States and UTs to maintain a constant vigil on the situation besides ensuring adequate testing including higher number of RT-PCR tests, and send positive samples for genome sequencing to Indian SARS COV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) laboratories.