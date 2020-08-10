India recorded a new high of 64,399 coronavirus cases in one day as of Sunday morning, pushing its total tally to 21,53,010.

Out of the total cases, 6,28,747 are active cases, 14,80,884 have recovered from the deadly virus while 43,379 people have died, according to data posted by the Union health ministry at 8 a.m. Sunday.

A total of 53,879 persons recovered and were discharged in the last 24 hours, while, 861 others lost their lives in just one day. India also tested over 7 lakh samples for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state in India with the total number of cases climbing to 4,90,262; however, in the last 24 hours, the number of active cases went down by 723 and a total of 10,906 people recovered from the virus in the state.

Following Maharashtra is Tamil Nadu which has a total of 2,85,025 cases.

However, the state reported 727 less cases in the last one day while 6,488 people recovered from the virus. The state has recorded 4,690 deaths so far including 119 which occurred in the last 24 hours. Karnataka, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana recorded their highest singleday spikes of 2,618, 2565, 2,488 cases and 1,151 cases, respectively.

On the global front, a total of 19,571,989 people have been infected with the deadly virus while the deaths have climbed to 725,914 with 162,422 in the United States alone.

The United States and Brazil remained the worst-hit nations with a total tally of 49,97,705 and 30,12,412 cases, respectively. Brazil has recorded 100,477 deaths so far.

Bengal tally: West Bengal today recorded 2,939 fresh cases and 54 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total case count to 95,554 and death toll to 2,059.

Kolkata recorded 615 fresh cases and 21 deaths, North 24- Parganas 588 cases and 15 deaths, South 24-Parganas 306 cases and two deaths and Howrah 185 cases and six deaths. Of the remaining deaths, four were recorded in Hooghly, three in Darjeeling and one each in Jalpaiguri, South Dinajpur and East Burdwan.

A slightly lower number of single-day discharges of 1,996 patients were recorded today; the discharge rate was 70.24 per cent. Currently there are 26,375 active Covid cases. Till now, 67,120 patients have been cured in the state.