Recent drone attacks indicate shift in maritime incidents closer to Indian EEZ: Navy

Days after drone attacks on merchant vessels in the Arabian sea, the Indian Navy has noted a shift in maritime security incidents closer to the Indian Exclusive Economic zone.

The Navy said it has increased surveillance in the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden to avert such attacks and hijacking attempts by pirates, it said in a statement on Sunday.

The Navy is closely working with the coast guards and have deployed destroyers and frigates to carry out maritime security operations.

“The last few weeks have seen increased maritime security incidents on merchant vessels transiting through international shipping lanes in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and central/north Arabian Sea,” the Navy said in the statement.

The statement comes days after a merchant vessel MV Chem Pluto was hit by a drone attack in the Arabian sea. The vessel reportedly carrying crude oil was heading towards India. It was later escorted by the Coast Guard to Mumbai port.

“The piracy incident on MV Ruen, approximately 700 nautical miles from the Indian coast, and the recent drone attack on MV Chem Pluto, approximately 220 nautical miles southwest of Porbandar, indicates a shift in maritime incidents closer to Indian EEZ (exclusive economic zone),” the navy said.

A few days before the attack on MV Chem Pluto, a Malta-flagged merchant vessel MV Ruen was hijacked by Somali pirates.

The Navy had received a distress call and swiftly diverted its maritime patrol aircraft and warship in the Arabian Sea to help the vessel.